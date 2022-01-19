 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead in crash between car, 2 semis near Portage, officials say
WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

Two people died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of a highway and crashed with two semitractor-trailers traveling in the opposite direction near Portage, authorities said. 

The crash happened shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 33 east of Interstate 90/94 in Columbia County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. 

A Nissan sedan was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and "was involved" in a crash with two westbound semis, state patrol said. 

The sedan caught fired, and two occupants died, state patrol said. They have not yet been identified. It's unclear whether anyone else was inside the sedan and survived.  

No one else was injured, state patrol said. The crash is under investigation. 

The crash closed down the highway for nearly four hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

