Two people died after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday night in Jefferson County, authorities said.
The driver of the vehicle lost control before crashing into a culvert and flipping the vehicle on Highway 106 before 8:30 p.m. in the town of Palmyra, Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.
The driver and a passenger died at the scene, Milbrath said.
