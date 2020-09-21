2 dead, 2 injured in head-on OWI crash in Rock County, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were killed and two were injured in a head-on OWI crash Sunday afternoon in in the town of Milton, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford Edge that was westbound on East Highway N approaching North Vogel Road drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F150 head-on that was eastbound on East Highway N, Sgt. Clint Rowley.

The occupants of the Ford Edge — a 68-year-old man who was driving and a 90-year-old female passenger, both of Black River Falls — were killed in the crash, Rowley said.

The driver of the Ford F150, Jason Zembroski, of Muskego, suffered life-threatening injuries, and his 43-year-old female passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Rowley said.

The investigation determined that Zembroski was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash, and he was arrested for two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, two counts of causing injury by OWI, and a third offense of OWI, Rowley said.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will be releasing the names of the deceased.