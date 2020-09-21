2 dead, 2 injured in head-on OWI crash in Rock County, authorities say

Two people were killed and two were injured in a head-on OWI crash Sunday afternoon in in the town of Milton, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford Edge that was westbound on East Highway N approaching North Vogel Road drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F150 head-on that was eastbound on East Highway N, Sgt. Clint Rowley.
The occupants of the Ford Edge — a 68-year-old man who was driving and a 90-year-old female passenger, both of Black River Falls — were killed in the crash, Rowley said.
The driver of the Ford F150, Jason Zembroski, of Muskego, suffered life-threatening injuries, and his 43-year-old female passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Rowley said.
The investigation determined that Zembroski was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash, and he was arrested for two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, two counts of causing injury by OWI, and a third offense of OWI, Rowley said.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office will be releasing the names of the deceased.
Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.