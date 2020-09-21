2 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were killed and two were injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in the town of Milton, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford Edge that was westbound on East Highway N approaching North Vogel Road drifted into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford F150 head-on that was eastbound on East Highway N, according to Sgt. Clint Rowley.

The occupants of the Ford Edge — a 68-year-old man who was driving and a 90-year-old female passenger, both of Black River Falls — were killed in the crash, Rowley said.

The driver of the Ford F150, Jason Zembroski, of Muskego, suffered life-threatening injuries, and his 43-year-old female passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Rowley said.

The investigation determined that Zembroski was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash, and he was arrested on a tentative charge of third-offense OWI, according to the sheriff's office.