2 DCI agents were only law enforcement to fire guns in officer-involved shooting last week, authorities say

Two Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation agents were the only law enforcement officers to fire their guns during an officer-involved shooting last week on the Far East Side, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Quadren Wilson was shot and injured in the incident about 8:20 a.m. Feb. 3, but the update issued late Friday morning by Capt. Jan Tetzlaff doesn’t say if Wilson was shot by the DCI agents; authorities have yet to say who shot Wilson, though the family has told the State Journal that it was DCI agents.

The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred near the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Boulevard, and is being assisted by Sun Prairie police, Tetzlaff said in a statement.

Tetzlaff said 21 law enforcement officers were involved in the operation to arrest Wilson: 13 DCI agents, three DEA agents, three Madison police officers, one Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, and one Wisconsin DNR warden.

No agents or officers who were at the scene were wearing body cameras, Tetzlaff said.

Investigators still are processing evidence collected at the scene and over the next several days, detectives will continue to interview those who were involved and potential witnesses, along with reviewing reports to “determine the facts of the incident,” Tetzlaff said.

“Sheriff Kalvin Barrett remains committed to conducting a methodical, objective and transparent investigation,” Tetzlaff said. “The mission of our investigation is to determine the facts and report the truth. We continue to ask for the community’s patience as we conduct our investigation. We will release additional information when it is appropriate to share and it does not interfere with the integrity of the investigation.”

The family of Wilson called for him to be returned to the hospital from the Dane County Jail during a demonstration Wednesday at the intersection where they said he was shot by DCI agents.

The family’s demands come after the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday published traffic camera footage of the immediate aftermath of Wilson’s arrest, which shows bullet holes in his vehicle and a swarm of law enforcement officers descending on the scene of the shooting in unmarked vehicles.

Wilson was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant, but it’s not clear why authorities employed so much force; his family says he was unarmed, was wearing an ankle monitor and was due to meet with his probation officer the next day.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video recordings to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

