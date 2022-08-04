 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Dane County residents indicted on charges of making false statements while buying guns

Judge's red gavel

A federal grand jury has indicted two Dane County residents on charges of making false statements while buying guns in a "straw purchase" scheme, authorities reported.

Taylor A. Kratochwill-Loomis, 21, of DeForest, faces two counts of making false statements on firearms transaction record forms required by federal law during the purchase of a gun while attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from two federally licensed firearms dealers in November 2021, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

The indictment alleges that Kratochwill-Loomis indicated she was the actual buyer of the guns on the forms, but was attempting to purchase the guns for Deontrae C. McIntosh, O’Shea said.

The situation is commonly known as a “straw purchase.”

McIntosh, 18, of Sun Prairie, faces two counts of causing Kratochwill-Loomis to falsely state on the firearms transaction record forms that she was the actual buyer of the guns, O’Shea said.

If convicted, Kratochwill-Loomis and McIntosh face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count.

The charges against them are the result of an investigation by the Sun Prairie Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. O’Shea is handling the prosecution.

