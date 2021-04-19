2 convicted in Beloit shooting that killed 1, injured 2, authorities say

Two men were convicted in shooting that killed a man and injured two others in Beloit in 2019, the state Department of Justice reported.

On Thursday, a Rock County jury found Gregory A. Carter Jr. guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed as a party to a crime, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor bail jumping, and Anthony L. Sims III guilty of recklessly endangering safety while armed as a party to a crime, DOJ said.

On March 11, 2019, Carter and Sims were accused of setting up a fight in Beloit that resulted in the shooting death of 21-year-old Treron White and gunshot injuries to Devonta Brandenburg, 25, of Beloit, and a 15-year-old Beloit boy.

DOJ handled the case because of a potential conflict of interest involving Carter in the Rock County District Attorney's Office.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 15. Carter faces up to 21 ½ years in prison and Sims faces 12 ½ years.

“Outrageous gun violence like this triple shooting takes lives from families and communities and devastates many more lives,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “Thank you to local law enforcement and the team at DOJ who worked together to hold the defendants accountable for the serious crimes of which they were convicted.”

