2 charged with homicide in death of their mother/grandmother at Dodgeville home, authorities say

Two men have been charged with homicide in the carbon monoxide poisoning death of their mother/grandmother at her Dodgeville home, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reported Friday.

Aric L. Way, 51, of Glendale, and Philip G. Schmidt-Way, 28, of Loveland, Colorado, have been charged in Iowa County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in the murder of their mother/grandmother in Dodgeville on July 19, 2021, DOJ said in a statement.

The woman, who was not named, was found dead in her Dodgeville home on July 19, 2021, and an autopsy determined that carbon monoxide poisoning was a contributing factor to the cause of death, DOJ said.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman had recently agreed to sell the family farm, which Schmidt-Way was set to inherit upon her death. The complaint states that there were no obvious sources to explain elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the home, Way purchased products known to react together to create carbon monoxide and Schmidt-Way’s vehicle was seen on camera at the woman’s home on the night of her death, DOJ said.

The case was the result of an investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and DCI with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Fire, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office - Colorado, UW Hospital, Glendale Police Department, Eastern District of Wisconsin U.S. Marshals Service, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

“These charges are the result of a collaborative effort among several agencies working to get justice in this case,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “Thank you to the many people involved in this investigation and prosecution.”

“This was a challenging case to work and took a really concentrated effort from all of the agencies involved to move it forward,” Iowa County Sheriff Steve Michek said in a statement. “My sincerest thanks to everyone who has worked on this case.”