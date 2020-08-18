2 charged with first-degree intentional homicide in shooting death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

According to the complaint:

The shooting happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. Carthans said he was driving on East Washington near the Highway 30 overpass when he heard glass break and realized someone was shooting at him.

He saw Anisa was injured and continued driving while he called 911. He said he heard four more gunshots and saw a car he first described as a black Lexus, later found to be a Kia Optima, with the front seat passenger firing through the passenger side window.

A police detective reviewed city and state street cameras and Metro Transit bus cameras, along with a citizen video collected by police, and saw that the Optima was following the Tahoe east on East Washington Avenue, and that it had turned around to follow the Tahoe. Audio from a Metro Transit bus video picked up the sound of seven to eight shots being fired.

Further review of traffic cameras placed the Optima earlier at Capitol Petro, 2570 Rimrock Road. The business provided surveillance video showing the Optima arrive and Carreon emerging from the driver's seat, then get back into the driver's seat and drive off.