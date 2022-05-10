2 charged with Downtown shooting death ordered to stand trial

Demone Cummins, at right foreground, and Amond Galtney, right background, appear in Dane County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Attorney Reed Cornia is between them. A judge ordered them to stand trial on homicide charges for the March 30 shooting death of Dwayne Collins.
Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal
Two men who are alleged to have committed
the brazen daytime fatal shooting of another man in March just outside the Dane County Jail and across the street from the Madison Police Department headquarters were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
A criminal complaint states, and a Madison police detective testified Tuesday, that Amond D. Galtney, 25, of Madison, drove himself and Demone M. Cummins, 20, of Chicago, to the area outside the Dane County Public Safety Building on March 30, where they circled for about 40 minutes.
Cummins then got out of the vehicle and shot Dwayne L. Collins Jr., 32, as he stood on South Carroll Street after he had been released from jail following a court appearance, Detective Nora Stachel testified.
She said the clothing Cummins was wearing, as seen on street surveillance video and video from a parked police squad car, matched the clothing he was wearing at the time of his arrest. The shooting happened in front of Collins' mother, who had driven Downtown to pick him up, according to the complaint and testimony by Stachel.
Cummins, left, and Galtney
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
After Stachel's testimony, Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas found there was probable cause that Galtney and Cummins had committed felonies and ordered them to stand trial. Cummins is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and Galtney faces the same charge as a party to a crime.
Galtney is also charged with eluding police, who quickly spotted the blue Ford Explorer Galtney was driving and chased it to the area near the Alliant Energy Center, where the two men fled from the vehicle and were soon arrested by officers looking for them.
Cummins was also charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Deputy District Attorney William Brown said prosecutors will add a third charge against him, possession of a machine gun. The gun that Cummins is alleged to have used to shoot Collins, thrown from the Explorer on Badger Road during the police pursuit but later found, was a semi-automatic handgun that had been converted to fully automatic.
Cummins is also charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver.
Police have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been, but
a family member of Collins said at Galtney's initial court appearance last month that Galtney had known Collins since both were very young.
The two will enter formal pleas to the charges at an arraignment to be scheduled before a judge yet to be assigned to the case. Circuit Judge Ellen Berz was originally assigned, but attorneys Robert Hurley and Reed Cornia, representing Cummins and Galtney, respectively, filed requests Tuesday to have a different judge hear the case.
Art of the Everyday: A recap of April in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers
Dancers perform during the 2022 Madison College Spring Pow Wow presented by the college’s Native American Student Association on the campus in Madison, Wis. Saturday, April 23, 2022. This year’s event recognized the 30th anniversary of the association and honored the heritage and cultures of the Ho Chunk, Menominee, Munsee, Ojibwe, Oneida and Potawatomi nations. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Mary Frantz, third from right, who turns 99 on Sunday, is serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by friends she walks with weekly — from left, Kathy Converse, Barbara Chatterton Frye, Mary Somers, Deesa Pence and Nancy Schraufnagel — at Vilas Park in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The group, all members of the Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society who started walking during the pandemic as a way to be together, had homemade blueberry muffins and a gift for Frantz before hitting the trail. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
As high winds roil the waters of Lake Mendota, members of the Wisconsin Sailing Team and other participants in a Midwest Collegiate Sailing Association qualifier event prepare their crafts for competition on the campus of UW-Madison in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 8, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors to the MacKenzie Center take a horse drawn wagon ride during the Maple Syrup Festival in Poynette, Wis., Saturday, April 2, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Madison Police Mounted Patrol Academy members Rebecca Holmquest, right, gets Dr. B, a 12-year-old Shire, to smile, with Liz Erickson, riding Torres, a 16-year-old Friesian, during a break from training at The Horse First Farm in Brooklyn, Wis., Thursday, April 14, 2022. The five new part-time riders with the Madison Police Mounted Patrol, who are finishing up a four week training course, will join two part-time and two full-time members of the unit. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cecilia Ford of 360 Wisconsin uses a viewing scope to survey an Earth Day rally and march on Library Mall in Madison, Wis. Friday, April 22, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Stormy Gaylord is fitted for the Priestess Cassandra costume, designed by David Quinn, by artistic director Lisa Thurrell at Kanopy Dance in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Felix Harmon rollerblades down the sidewalk with his mom Jocelyn Harmon, not pictured, along East Dayton Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Cheyenne Peloquin, center, with Chippewa Valley Technical College, uses a mannequin head to create a short razor haircut during a cosmetology competition at SkillsUSA Wisconsin at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Ingrid Andersson takes the blood pressure of Naomi Takahashi during an appointment at Andersson's home office in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Ruby Takahashi, 3, and Christopher Olson sit in on the appointment. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Therapist Frances Violante, left, works with Brody Koslowski, center, while he plays with his brother Colton at the Koslowski's home in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Rod McLean, 81, has bibs from 368 races he's run since 1992 displayed on the wall in a bedroom at his home in Monona, Wis., Friday, April 29, 2022. McLean, who will participate in his 26th Crazylegs Run, needs 1.5-miles to reach 24,901.4 miles, which happens to be the circumference of the earth. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Band director Will Janssen conducts John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" during rehearsal at Mount Horeb High School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison students with Pitches and Notes, a treble-voiced a cappella group, including Leah Terry, front, Ellie Fricker, right, and Alyssa Bruckert, left, use random props as microphones as they rehearse at the UW Student Activities Center on East Campus Mall in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Mount Horeb Choir director Diane Dangerfield leads rehearsal at Mount Horeb High School in Mount Horeb, Wis., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison students Maitreyee Marathe, front, a PhD student in electrical engineering, and, from left, Brittany Bondi, a second-year graduate student in environment and resources, Stephanie Bradshaw, a PhD student in atmospheric and oceanic sciences, and Savannah Ahnen, a sophomore in computer science and electrical engineering, install an electric Little Free Library that functions as a solar-powered phone charging kiosk at Lisa Link Peace Park on State Street in Madison, Wis., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Allen Centennial Garden horticulturalist Ryan Dostal clears unwanted vegetation from from a bed beneath a magnolia tree as he assists volunteers with a clean-up effort to the conservancy on the campus of UW-Madison in Madison, Wis. Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Workers at the garden are preparing the grounds for this season’s new displays of plants and flowers, which will be on display as part of the gardens’ “Abundant Harvest” theme featuring edible ornamentals. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A cyclist rides past a pair of sandhill cranes at the UW Arboretum in Madison, Wis., Thursday, April 28, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
While sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures offer a hint toward spring, a pair of snowmen created from the previous day’s snowfall add a wintry touch to Amy Utzig and Jen Schutz’s run along the shoreline of Monona Bay near Brittingham Park in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 1, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Tom Sarbacker carries a bucket of feed to his young cows at his farm, Fischerdale Holsteins, in Paoli, Wis., Monday, April 18, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL
Chris Ayers of Madison Window Cleaning improves the view of the Wisconsin State Capitol during a seasonal cleaning effort of the panes of the AC Hotel in Madison, Wis., Monday, April 11, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
With spring temperatures starting to take hold in the area, Chris Wiesneski and his English shepherd, Patrick, are reflected in the waters of a former hockey rink during a walk through Vilas Park in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Volunteers and staff from the Ice Age Trail Alliance's Lodi Valley and Dane County Chapters build a 371-foot boardwalk over an area of the Lodi Marsh segment of the Ice Age Trail in Lodi, Wis., Friday, April 8, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
UW Band director Corey Pompey leads his musicians during the Varsity Band Concert at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Friday, April 22, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
