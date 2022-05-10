2 charged with Downtown shooting death ordered to stand trial

Two men who are alleged to have committed the brazen daytime fatal shooting of another man in March just outside the Dane County Jail and across the street from the Madison Police Department headquarters were ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

A criminal complaint states, and a Madison police detective testified Tuesday, that Amond D. Galtney, 25, of Madison, drove himself and Demone M. Cummins, 20, of Chicago, to the area outside the Dane County Public Safety Building on March 30, where they circled for about 40 minutes.

Cummins then got out of the vehicle and shot Dwayne L. Collins Jr., 32, as he stood on South Carroll Street after he had been released from jail following a court appearance, Detective Nora Stachel testified.

She said the clothing Cummins was wearing, as seen on street surveillance video and video from a parked police squad car, matched the clothing he was wearing at the time of his arrest. The shooting happened in front of Collins' mother, who had driven Downtown to pick him up, according to the complaint and testimony by Stachel.

After Stachel's testimony, Dane County Circuit Judge Juan Colas found there was probable cause that Galtney and Cummins had committed felonies and ordered them to stand trial. Cummins is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and Galtney faces the same charge as a party to a crime.

Galtney is also charged with eluding police, who quickly spotted the blue Ford Explorer Galtney was driving and chased it to the area near the Alliant Energy Center, where the two men fled from the vehicle and were soon arrested by officers looking for them.

Cummins was also charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Deputy District Attorney William Brown said prosecutors will add a third charge against him, possession of a machine gun. The gun that Cummins is alleged to have used to shoot Collins, thrown from the Explorer on Badger Road during the police pursuit but later found, was a semi-automatic handgun that had been converted to fully automatic.

Police have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been, but a family member of Collins said at Galtney's initial court appearance last month that Galtney had known Collins since both were very young.

The two will enter formal pleas to the charges at an arraignment to be scheduled before a judge yet to be assigned to the case. Circuit Judge Ellen Berz was originally assigned, but attorneys Robert Hurley and Reed Cornia, representing Cummins and Galtney, respectively, filed requests Tuesday to have a different judge hear the case.

