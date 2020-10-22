2 charged with battery in Reindahl Park beating, but not with causing victim's death

Two Madison men were charged Thursday with the beating last month of another man whose body was found at Reindahl Park. But at least so far, they are not charged with causing the man’s death.
A criminal complaint charged Clarence L. Bell, 36, and Iven D. Henry, 31, with substantial battery for the beating of Tyrone A. Flood, 54, at the park at East Washington Avenue and Portage Road on Sept. 12.
A Dane County court commissioner wondered in court Thursday why neither man faces a charge directly related to Flood’s death. A criminal complaint states, however, that although Flood had sustained blunt force trauma injuries, cuts and scrapes, an autopsy found no skull fractures or bleeding inside his head.
The cause of Flood’s death remains under investigation by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, pending the outcome of other medical tests, the complaint states.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said charges against Bell and Henry could be revised once the cause of Flood’s death is known.
Witnesses said Henry was fighting with Flood and had called Bell over to help. Bell brought a pipe with him and began beating Flood, who was already on the ground, according to the criminal complaint. The witnesses said they did not see Flood get up again after being beaten with the pipe.
Bell and Henry were both charged with being a party to substantial battery, both as repeat offenders. The maximum sentence for substantial battery is 3½ years of combined prison and extended supervision, but because both have prior felony convictions, the repeat offender enhancer would add four more years to the penalty.
Assistant District Attorney Will Davis sought bail of $50,000 for Bell and Henry. But without a charge directly related to Flood’s death, Court Commissioner Brian Asmus instead set bail at $5,000. Both men are also in jail on state Department of Corrections holds.
According to the complaint:
Police were called to Reindahl Park the morning of Sept. 13 after Flood’s body was found not far from a tent encampment for homeless residents. Flood had been staying in a room at the nearby Comfort Inn and someone in that room told police Flood had left about 2 p.m. the day before with another man.
Henry’s girlfriend told police she and Henry live in a tent at Reindahl Park. She said she and Flood had smoked crack together and that Henry had become upset she was smoking crack with another man.
She said she saw Flood and Henry “tussling” and saw Flood hit Henry. When police contacted Henry, he had wounds on his knuckles and a black eye, but he claimed his girlfriend had given him the “shiner.” He denied fighting with Flood.
But a witness said he saw Flood, Henry and Henry’s girlfriend together, and they argued about drugs before a fight began. He said Flood and Henry’s girlfriend initially were fighting, and that Flood knocked her down. That’s when Henry jumped in, the witness said.
After being knocked to the ground by Flood, Henry called to “Polo,” a nickname for Bell, to help him. The witness said at that point Flood was on the ground when Bell struck him repeatedly with a pipe. The man said he went to Flood to check on him afterward but got no response. The man later identified Bell from a sequential photo lineup.
He did not call police. The next morning another person found Flood’s body and called 911.
Bell told police he wasn’t around when the fight happened and had last seen Flood a couple of weeks earlier.
