2 charged with attempted homicide in Southwest Side shooting this week

The woman said she was driving Tuesday, and as she passed Price’s car she noticed Price and Williams getting out of the car holding guns. Price tried to open one of the doors of the woman’s car, she said, but it was locked. She said Williams then started shooting at her through the windows.

The woman said she was able to continue driving away and she kept hearing gunshots as she did. Her car ended up in the 900 block of South Whitney Way.

The woman said that on Monday she had gotten into a “huge fight” with Price over the phone. She was angry because he was not paying child support for their son. She said Price told her he was going to kill her and shoot at her grandmother’s house. When she saw Price on the street, she told police, he yelled at her that he was going to have Williams beat her up.

While in the hospital, the woman repeatedly asked police if Price was coming to the hospital because she was afraid of him.

Doctors said the woman sustained a single gunshot wound to the face that went into her lower jaw, but the bullet would not be removed unless it caused complications.