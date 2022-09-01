2 charged with attempted homicide for shooting that left teen paralyzed

Two Madison men were each charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting incident in June inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant that left two teens seriously injured, one of them paralyzed.

Jamari K. Mondie, 19, and Avion S. Vaccaro, 20, were each also charged with two counts of armed robbery for the June 29 incident outside the McDonald’s at 2901 Dryden Drive on Madison’s North Side. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness in the SUV said Mondie had been in the vehicle with four others, some of whom were getting “hood Uber” rides from the driver. The witness said Vaccaro got into the SUV after it arrived at McDonald’s. The shooting began, the witness said, after Mondie and Vaccaro had tried to steal a gun from one of the other passengers in the SUV.

A 16-year-old boy who was the front passenger seat was shot seven times in his shoulder, back and leg, according to court documents, and a bullet lodged in his spinal cord in his neck. Neurosurgeons told the boy’s family that it’s likely he’ll remain paralyzed from the neck down and will struggle to breathe on his own for the rest of his life, according to the criminal complaint.

Cash bail for Mondie was set at $100,000 during an appearance in court Wednesday. Vaccaro, who was convicted in November 2021 of driving a stolen vehicle and sentenced to 18 months of probation, but failed to ever report to his agent, was jailed on $150,000 bail.

According to court documents:

The witness, who had been in the third row of seats in the SUV, told police that one of the other passengers had been armed with a handgun and that Mondie and Vaccaro were trying to grab it from him. When the shooting started, he said, he fled the SUV through a bullet-shattered window and ran into the McDonald’s, along with the vehicle’s driver, to get help.

Mondie and Vaccaro fled afterward.

The driver told police that after going through the drive-thru lane at McDonald’s, he parked. Some of the occupants began to argue about taking videos with the guns that were inside the SUV, which included one inside a fanny pack worn by the 16-year-old. The pack was gone after Mondie and Vaccaro fled, the boy told police.

At that point, the driver said, the person later identified as Vaccaro announced a robbery, telling others, “give us everything,” and pointed a gun at them. Mondie also brandished a gun, the driver said, pointing it at the front passenger. The driver said he jumped out when the shooting started.

Mondie, interviewed by police, denied any involvement in the shooting. Vaccaro claimed the driver and the front passenger were both armed and in an argument with one another about guns. He said some in the SUV were being unsafe with the guns and said he ducked down and didn’t know who shot first.