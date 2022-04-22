2 charged with alleged roles in 2017 homicide on Madison's Far East Side

Two men with ties to Illinois were charged Friday for their alleged roles in the 2017 shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Madison's Far East Side, which a criminal complaint states happened after a fight earlier outside a Downtown bar.

The complaint charged Tyrese T. Roland, 32, formerly of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and Johnny B. Booth, 50, of Skokie, Illinois, with harboring or aiding a felon, both for the June 10, 2017, shooting death of Jameel Easter, which happened on Vernon Avenue.

According to the complaint, a man who was present when Easter was shot and then drove Easter to UnityPoint Health-Meriter told police there had been a large fight Downtown earlier and that a person who had been involved in that fight, whom he identified as Roland after being shown a photo lineup, was the person who shot Easter.

While he chose Roland from the lineup, the name he provided first to police was "Tyrese Sanders," the complaint states.

Police used cellphone tower data to map Roland's movement from the Downtown area to a location near Vernon Avenue at the time of the shooting, the complaint states.

Text messages between Roland and others in July 2017 also detailed attempts by Roland to sell two handguns, one of them a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson. Federal Brass .40-caliber Smith & Wesson bullet casings were found at the scene of the Vernon Avenue shooting, the complaint states.

Roland's current address, according to the complaint, is the Dodge Correctional Institution, but state Department of Corrections records say he is elsewhere in the system, with a date for release on extended supervision set at June 30, 2023. Illinois Department of Corrections records state Roland was released from prison in Illinois in February and he remains on parole there.

Roland was convicted in Dane County in 2019 for possession of heroin with intent to deliver. His most recent Illinois conviction is for firearm possession.

Booth is on parole in Illinois, where his most recent conviction is for delivery of heroin, according to Illinois Corrections records. Booth once lived in Madison, but court records listed him at the time as not having a permanent address.

Roland is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on May 5. An arrest warrant was issued for Booth.

According to the complaint:

The shooting happened about 3:25 a.m. outside an apartment building at 910 Vernon Ave. At the scene, police found an unoccupied Chrysler 300, which was later found to belong to Easter. Two bullet holes were in the car's passenger side window, which appeared to have been caused by 90-degree impacts. Two bullet casings were found outside the car, and others were located nearby.

Easter was dropped off at Meriter about 3:35 a.m. and died about a half-hour later.

Two people at the scene said they were shot at by a person who was sneaking up to them and had put himself into "aiming position." They ran from the gunshots but told police they had no information about who was firing the gun.

A person who called 911 from a nearby apartment said he saw someone appear from around the corner of the apartment building and pull out a gun, then fire five to eight shots in rapid succession at a group of about four people that was standing in the parking lot.

One of the people who brought Easter to Meriter said he had been Downtown with a group that included Easter. As they walked on University Avenue, he said, one of his friends shouted that he was "getting jumped on." A fight between groups ensued.

Later, the man said he and others were at the Vernon Avenue parking lot when gunshots were fired. He said he saw Easter trying to reverse his car out of the parking lot, but in doing so Easter had to reverse toward the person firing the shots. The shooter then ran up to Easter's car and fired into the car from about 15 feet, the man said. The gunman then ran away.

Police reviewed security video from in front of the Double U bar, 620 University Ave., and saw Roland with Booth nearby. The two were also seen on video entering and then leaving the State Street Campus Garage one after the other, Booth driving an Illinois rental vehicle and Roland in a white truck.

Cellphone records also placed Booth's phone Downtown around the time of the fight and near Vernon Avenue around the time Easter was shot.

But in an interview with police, Booth at first denied being involved in a fight, being Downtown, knowing what "Vernon" was or knowing Roland. Shown his phone records, he then claimed he happened to be walking on Vernon Avenue because he knows people there.

Booth later admitted he knew Roland from a now-defunct chicken wing restaurant. But he said it was a "coincidence" that his vehicle and Roland's truck were entering and leaving the State Street parking ramp at the same time and that he and Roland were seen together on video in front of the Double U.

Detective Nora Stachel also pointed out that Booth received a phone call from Roland right after the homicide, according to their phone records, but Booth said he wasn't sure about those records.

