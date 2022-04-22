2 charged with alleged roles in 2017 homicide on Madison's Far East Side

Two men with ties to Illinois were charged Friday for their alleged roles in the 2017 shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Madison's Far East Side, which a criminal complaint states happened after a fight earlier outside a Downtown bar.
The complaint charged Tyrese T. Roland, 32, formerly of Fitchburg, with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and Johnny B. Booth, 50, of Skokie, Illinois, with harboring or aiding a felon, both for the June 10, 2017, shooting death of Jameel Easter, which happened on Vernon Avenue.
According to the complaint, a man who was present when Easter was shot and then drove Easter to UnityPoint Health-Meriter told police there had been a large fight Downtown earlier and that a person who had been involved in that fight, whom he identified as Roland after being shown a photo lineup, was the person who shot Easter.
While he chose Roland from the lineup, the name he provided first to police was "Tyrese Sanders," the complaint states.
Police used cellphone tower data to map Roland's movement from the Downtown area to a location near Vernon Avenue at the time of the shooting, the complaint states.
Text messages between Roland and others in July 2017 also detailed attempts by Roland to sell two handguns, one of them a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson. Federal Brass .40-caliber Smith & Wesson bullet casings were found at the scene of the Vernon Avenue shooting, the complaint states.
Roland's current address, according to the complaint, is the Dodge Correctional Institution, but state Department of Corrections records say he is elsewhere in the system, with a date for release on extended supervision set at June 30, 2023. Illinois Department of Corrections records state Roland was released from prison in Illinois in February and he remains on parole there.
Roland was convicted in Dane County in 2019 for possession of heroin with intent to deliver. His most recent Illinois conviction is for firearm possession.
Booth is on parole in Illinois, where his most recent conviction is for delivery of heroin, according to Illinois Corrections records. Booth once lived in Madison, but court records listed him at the time as not having a permanent address.
Roland is scheduled to appear in Dane County Circuit Court on May 5. An arrest warrant was issued for Booth.
According to the complaint:
The shooting happened about 3:25 a.m. outside an apartment building at 910 Vernon Ave. At the scene, police found an unoccupied Chrysler 300, which was later found to belong to Easter. Two bullet holes were in the car's passenger side window, which appeared to have been caused by 90-degree impacts. Two bullet casings were found outside the car, and others were located nearby.
Easter was dropped off at Meriter about 3:35 a.m. and died about a half-hour later.
Two people at the scene said they were shot at by a person who was sneaking up to them and had put himself into "aiming position." They ran from the gunshots but told police they had no information about who was firing the gun.
A person who called 911 from a nearby apartment said he saw someone appear from around the corner of the apartment building and pull out a gun, then fire five to eight shots in rapid succession at a group of about four people that was standing in the parking lot.
One of the people who brought Easter to Meriter said he had been Downtown with a group that included Easter. As they walked on University Avenue, he said, one of his friends shouted that he was "getting jumped on." A fight between groups ensued.
Later, the man said he and others were at the Vernon Avenue parking lot when gunshots were fired. He said he saw Easter trying to reverse his car out of the parking lot, but in doing so Easter had to reverse toward the person firing the shots. The shooter then ran up to Easter's car and fired into the car from about 15 feet, the man said. The gunman then ran away.
Police reviewed security video from in front of the Double U bar, 620 University Ave., and saw Roland with Booth nearby. The two were also seen on video entering and then leaving the State Street Campus Garage one after the other, Booth driving an Illinois rental vehicle and Roland in a white truck.
Cellphone records also placed Booth's phone Downtown around the time of the fight and near Vernon Avenue around the time Easter was shot.
But in an interview with police, Booth at first denied being involved in a fight, being Downtown, knowing what "Vernon" was or knowing Roland. Shown his phone records, he then claimed he happened to be walking on Vernon Avenue because he knows people there.
Booth later admitted he knew Roland from a now-defunct chicken wing restaurant. But he said it was a "coincidence" that his vehicle and Roland's truck were entering and leaving the State Street parking ramp at the same time and that he and Roland were seen together on video in front of the Double U.
Detective Nora Stachel also pointed out that Booth received a phone call from Roland right after the homicide, according to their phone records, but Booth said he wasn't sure about those records.
David D. Edwards
David D. Edwards
Age: 31
Date of death: March 1, 2017
Circumstances: A gunman approached a car at a Mobil gas station on East Washington Avenue at 2 a.m. and fired multiple shots into the car, hitting Edwards.
Suspects: On April 23, 2018, Jordan L. Sharlow was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after authorities say he fatally shot Edwards in a case of mistaken identity. Dontae Collins was charged with harboring or aiding a felon in the homicide.
"He didn't like others arguing...(he) was a loving and caring father, friend, and a happy person that kept others laughing."
-- Rashedia Johnson, Edwards' fiancee, mother of his three children
Circumstances: Nesbitt was stabbed to death in his Downtown apartment, suffering 76 knife wounds. He was found dead on his 46th birthday.
Suspects: Darrick E. Anderson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Jan. 4, 2018, after a jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and did not find that he was suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time of the homicide.
"Drew Nesbitt was an inspirational light-force."
--Kathy Flores, statewide anti-violence coordinator for the LGBT advocacy group Diverse & Resilient
Circumstances: Meaderds was shot and killed on the North Side after attempting to flee his assailants, who had robbed his apartment. His girlfriend and child were present during the robbery.
Suspects: Odum L. Carter pleaded guilty to felony murder on May 11, 2018, and Devon L. Davis pleaded guilty to armed robbery on May 18, 2018. Emmanuel J. Johnson is scheduled for trial on charges of felony murder and armed robbery in October, and Steven T. Johnson is scheduled for trail on charges of felony murder and armed robbery in November.
"He was a great man and a great father to his kids."
Circumstances: Easter was shot multiple times in a parking lot on the Far East Side. He died later that day at a hospital. Police believe the shooting was connected to a fight that happened earlier that evening in front of bars on University Avenue. At a vigil in memory of Easter, several shots were fired by a passing car.
Suspects: None
"They were living together, they were madly in love with each other and they had a beautiful baby together."
-- Michael Johnson, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, speaking of Easter and his girlfriend, Rayanna Thigpen
Circumstances: Moore got in a fight with his roommate, who stabbed him to death. The two, who lived on the South Side, were in a "domestic relationship," police said.
Suspects: Ronald Redeaux was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, but the case was suspended in January 2018 after Redeaux was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to be treated. He is scheduled for another competency hearing on June 4.
"(Jerry) was the best cook...everyone would call on him to do the cooking at family gatherings. When it came to soul food, no one could touch him...(he) had a good heart."
Circumstances: Kneubuehl, a contractor, was doing construction work with other contractors on a Culver's on Madison's South Side when two men broke into the restaurant. Kneubuehl helped the two suspects break into a safe, and then suffered a heart attack. One of the suspects refused to allow the other crew members to call an ambulance.
Suspects: Xavier Fleming and Nicholas Ivy have been charged with felony murder, armed robbery and false imprisonment in Kneubuehl's death. Both pleaded not guilty and have trials scheduled for November.
"He was a bigger-than-life guy, a really strong man with a big heart, but in the end, all of what happened was just too much for him."
Circumstances: Simms was shot in his car on Madison's Southwest Side.
Suspects: According to a criminal complaint filed in the homicide of David D. Edwards, an acquaintance of brothers Jordan L. Sharlow and Justin Sharlow said the brothers killed Simms. No one has yet been charged in Simms' death, although, Jordan is charged in the Edwards homicide, and Justin has been charged for a homicide in Chicago.
"He was a wonderful and great father. He lived his life wanting a better life for me and his girls."
-- Shada Lincoln, Simms' girlfriend and mother of his two daughters
Circumstances: Philumalee and a 44-year-old man were shot on Madison's North Side. Philumalee died later at a hospital. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Suspects: Donald Davis Jr., Nicole M. Marco, Jennifer L. Lovick, and Korey V. Johnson were all charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury. Davis has a trial scheduled for June, Marco a trial in July and Lovick a trial in August. Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide on May 29, 2018.
"You could tell that she was loved. It's a very tragic situation."
-- Michael Johnson, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County
Circumstances: Young was shot multiple times in front of a 7-Eleven store on Madison's South Side. A second man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspects: Curtis Langlois was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for killing Young, who Langlois said looked at him the wrong way. A second suspect, Dametrius Reeves, is scheduled for trail on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide in December.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and staff member. He will be sorely missed."
-- Alethea Rowe, The Cheesecake Factory, where Young worked
Kub Herr
Kub Herr
Age: 30
Date of death: July 2, 2017
Circumstances: After an argument on Madison's North Side, a man shot Herr to death and then turned the gun on himself.
Suspects: Ger Lee, 35, died two days after the incident from his self-inflicted injury.
"If he could help people out, he would ... . He was just overall a good person."
-- Julie Herr, Herr's sister
Lee Anne Pirus
MADISON POLICE
Lee Anne Pirus
Age: 50
Date of death: Unknown; likely sometime between March and September 2017.
Circumstances: Pirus' husband, Steven, shot and killed Lee Anne sometime earlier in the year and then blew up their Southwest Side home on Sept. 13.
Suspect: Steven Pirus was sentenced in April 2018 to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.
