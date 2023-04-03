Two 30-year-old Madison men were charged Monday in the Thursday shooting death of a 39-year-old man in the parking lot of a troubled housing project for the formerly homeless on the city's Far West Side.

Charles T. Washington White is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm, while Jarvyous D. Davis is charged with harboring or aiding a felon, possessing a firearm as a felon and bail jumping.

Dane County Assistant District Attorney Rafael J. Torres Rodriguez said during the men's bond hearing on Monday afternoon that Washington White shot the victim at least four times in the parking lot of the building at 7933 Tree Lane, and that Davis later hid the weapon for him.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail at $1 million for Washington White and $50,000 for Davis. Rodriguez had asked for $1 million for Washington White and $750,000 for Davis.

Washington White and Davis were arrested within hours of the shooting at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday that while a motive for the shooting was "unclear," "our investigation revealed that there was an ongoing conflict between the victim and the suspects."

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's office.

Barnes said a neighborhood resource officer normally assigned to the Tree Lane building happened to be off work the day of the shooting, but the officer was still able to help provide video surveillance footage.

The site is the location of Heartland Housing of Chicago's $11.7 million apartment building aimed at providing permanent housing with support services for 45 of the city's neediest homeless families. Opened in June 2018, the facility represented the city's second big experiment with a "housing first" approach to homelessness, but it has also required much police attention, often involving nonresidents, and has been designated a chronic nuisance.

Barnes said Friday he couldn't say why the shooting happened outside that particular building but said the location "was part of the motive" for the shooting. "It's going to take a little bit more work to say before we can say what the definitive 'why,' why the both of them got there yesterday," Barnes said.

Officers provided aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is Madison's second homicide of 2023 and the first to involve a firearm.

Davis and Washington White were arrested within three hours of the shooting with the assistance of Sun Prairie police and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Barnes said.

According to court records, Davis has an address in Sun Prairie and was already facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for an incident in June in Stoughton, in which he is alleged to have taken a gun belonging to another person during a domestic abuse incident.

Court records from Waukesha County indicate Washington White, with an address in Milwaukee, has had an active misdemeanor warrant pending against him since 2021. That warrant stems from a bail jumping charge filed in 2018 related to a 2017 charge of driving without a valid license, both of which are still pending. He also has a 2017 felony bail jumping conviction.

Barnes called the violence at the Tree Lane property "very, very concerning" and said police met with stakeholders there yesterday.

The property has seen a high volume of police calls since its opening. Police received 311 calls in the first eight months after it opened in 2018; 455 in 2019; 395 in 2020; 407 in 2021; 357 in 2022; and 91 in the first three months of 2023, records show.

"I think many of us in the city have been working diligently to not let 7933 Tree Lane regress to where we were when it opened in 2018," said West District Capt. Kelly Beckett. "Obviously, any time there is a homicide at any property, Tree Lane, included, it's a step back in our problem-solving process.

This story will be updated.