2 charged in attempted homicide on Madison's Far East Side

The near-fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man on Madison’s Far East Side on May 5 began earlier that same day with a fight at a gas station involving a relative of the girlfriend of the man shot, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday against two other Madison men in their early 20s.

Cameron D. Barber-Smith, 22, and Jalin N. Jones, 20, are both charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in the shooting of the man who was standing on an apartment balcony when Barber-Smith, Jones or both put six bullets into him, the complaint alleges. It does not specify who fired the shots.

Barber-Smith was arrested on a parole violation Tuesday, and Jones the next day. Bond was set at $150,000 for each on Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim said that shortly before the shooting, he looked out the window of his apartment’s glass patio door and saw a gray Mitsubishi SUV back into a stall, stay for about 10 seconds and then quickly drive off.

He said he found the behavior suspicious and asked his girlfriend if she knew anyone with a gray Mitsubishi. The girlfriend told him her sister and her friend had just been involved in a fight with Barber-Smith at a gas station on the city’s South Side, and someone had recorded it on a smartphone. His girlfriend also said Barber-Smith’s girlfriend had just purchased a gray Mitsubishi.

The victim told police he recognized Barber-Smith in the video as someone he’d gone to school with at Madison East and La Follette high schools. His girlfriend also said Barber-Smith had planned to come to his Nakoosa Trail apartment.

Shortly after the Mitsubishi left the parking lot, the victim told police, he saw it pull into a parking lot to the east of his building and saw two men get out of the vehicle and run into the woods north of the apartment building. He said he recognized the men from the video of the fight.

Both had semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines, the victim told police, and as he started going back into the apartment, he heard gunshots.

Police found the victim shot multiple times in the chest, arm and abdomen, and investigators recovered at least seven 9mm casings from the scene.

A detective later listened to a recording of a call between Cameron-Smith and one of the people involved in the gas station fight in which Cameron-Smith said he didn’t fire the shots that hit the victim and that he paid Jones $2,000 to do it.

Police earlier reported that several rounds entered the apartment unit, where three other adults and a baby were inside at the time. None were injured.

