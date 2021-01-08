2 cars stolen after owners leave them running outside businesses, Madison police say

Two cars were stolen this week after the owners left them running outside businesses, Madison police reported.

On Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., a customer was inside Red Lobster, 4502 East Towne Blvd., picking up a food order when they noticed their running black Acura MDX was no longer outside the door, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The Acura owner still had possession of the key fob, so the thief will lose control of the car when they turn it off or run out of gas, Grigg said.

On Monday about 10:50 a.m., a white 2019 Hyundai Tucson was left running in the parking lot of Divas Salon, 3167 East Washington Ave., when a passerby approached the driver's side door about to get in, Grigg said in a report.

The owner quickly approached the Hyundai and yelled at the man to get away from it, but the suspect prevented the owner from getting inside the car and shoved the owner to the ground before getting in the car and driving off toward Rethke Avenue, Grigg said.

