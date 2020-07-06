2 car-to-car shootings hit East Side neighborhood within 2 hours on Sunday, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pair of car-to-car shootings were reported within two hours of each other on Sunday in an East Side neighborhood, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Jackson Street on reports of shots fired and vehicles fleeing the area, Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.

Investigators were told that two vehicles were pursuing each other when shots were heard, Zanders said.

Officers located two shell casings, and confirmed property damage to a nearby unoccupied garage, but no injuries were reported, Zanders said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police were called to East Washington Avenue at First Street on reports of shots fired, Zanders said in a statement.

Investigators were told that occupants of a red sedan were shooting at an occupied light-colored sedan. Both vehicles were gone before officers arrived, but the red sedan later was located by police unoccupied near Troy Drive at Northport Drive, Zanders said.

Officer found two shell casings in the road, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, Zanders said.