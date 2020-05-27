2 bullets fired into Southwest Side apartment, scaring residents, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two bullets fired into a Southwest Side apartment early Wednesday morning frightened the couple living there, Madison police reported.

In the incident shortly before 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Britta Drive, one round came through the front window and traveled through the apartment before becoming embedded in a kitchen wall, while the second struck the front door with the bullet found on the floor nearby, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The couple, who were not injured, are not believed to be the intended targets of the shots, DeSpain said.

Shell casings were recovered from the road, and it appears shots were being fired from one vehicle at another, DeSpain said.

Several 911 calls were made reporting the gunfire.

