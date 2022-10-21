2 buildings, 1 vehicle damaged by gunfire on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Two buildings and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire on the Southwest Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 5800 block of Balsam Road for multiple reports of gunshots, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers found shell casings at the scene and damage to two buildings and a vehicle, but there were no reports of injuries, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.