2 ATVs fall through Lake Mendota ice in 2 days; authorities say conditions 'unsafe'

Two ATVs have fallen through the ice on Lake Mendota in separate incidents over two days this week, prompting the Dane County Sheriff's Office to issue a warning Tuesday about unsafe conditions.

Although much of Madison was covered in a sheet of ice Tuesday, fluctuating temperatures have caused ice to deteriorate and created ice pockets on lakes in the area, particularly Lake Mendota. Conditions on the lakes are "unsafe," especially for ATVs and snowmobiles, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, an ATV broke through the ice just off of Mendota County Park, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told the Sheriff's Office.

The driver escaped to solid ice, but his ATV is now at the bottom of the lake, about 20-feet underwater, the Sheriff's Office siad.

On Tuesday, Madison fire crews rescued a man after he fell through the ice while driving an ATV on Lake Mendota near Picnic Point, the Fire Department said.

The department's Lake Rescue Team responded to the area of North Park Street and Observatory Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m. for a report of an ATV that broke through the ice, spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said.

The team used an airboat to rescue the ATV driver, who was between Picnic Point and Bishop's Bay. He was brought to shore uninjured, Galvez said.

Galvez said the owner had proper floatation devices on the ATV, but all four wheels were under water. He will have to make arrangements to remove the ATV from the lake.

"Please use extreme caution on any area lakes," the Sheriff's Office said. "Although these incidents took place on Lake Mendota, similar conditions are likely on other Dane County lakes."

