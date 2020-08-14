2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two male suspects — one 16, the other 19 — have been arrested in the slaying of 11-year-old Anisa Scott on Madison’s East Side earlier this week, Madison police said Friday.

The 19-year-old, Perion Carreon, was arrested Wednesday, while the 16-year-old, Andre Brown, was arrested Friday. Both are from Madison and were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both as a party to a crime.

If he’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide, Brown would be charged in adult court even though he is only 16. State law requires anyone 10 or older charged with first-degree intentional homicide to be charged as an adult.

Acting Police Chief Victor Wahl declined to go into detail about how the arrests were made, saying the investigation is continuing.

“There are lots of moving parts in a case like this, evidence, leads, that go into making the case that are still active, things to be done,” Wahl said. “So I’m not going to go into too much detail about what has connected us to these two at this point.”

He said the case has been a priority for the department’s investigators.