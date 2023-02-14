Two people have been arrested in a Janesville shooting that damaged a vehicle, Janesville police reported.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, several callers reported shots fired in the area of West Memorial Drive and North Grant Avenue, and officers located several shell casings in the street and a vehicle struck by gunfire in the 1100 block of North Grant Avenue, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

In an update late Monday night, Severson reported that two people were arrested and a gun believed to be used in the incident was recovered. No additional details were released.

Devante Smothers-Evans. 26, was tentatively charged with felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm, and a probation/parole violation.

Sophal Sok, 41, was tentatively charged with obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, and intoxicated use of a firearm.

