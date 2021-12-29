 Skip to main content
2 arrested, taken to hospital after crashing stolen vehicle at Brittingham Park, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Two people were arrested and taken to a hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle at Brittingham Park on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Verona and spotted in Madison around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A Madison officer was following the vehicle from a distance when the driver sped away, hit a patch of ice and crashed into a tree at Brittingham Park, Fryer said.

Two people ran from the vehicle onto the John Nolen Drive causeway, officers blocked the road and arrested the two, who were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Fryer said.

No names were released.

