2 arrested, taken to hospital after crashing stolen vehicle at Brittingham Park, Madison police say

Two people were arrested and taken to a hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle at Brittingham Park on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Verona and spotted in Madison around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A Madison officer was following the vehicle from a distance when the driver sped away, hit a patch of ice and crashed into a tree at Brittingham Park, Fryer said.
Two people ran from the vehicle onto the John Nolen Drive causeway, officers blocked the road and arrested the two, who were taken to a hospital as a precaution, Fryer said.
No names were released.