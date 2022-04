2 arrested on firearms, other charges after traffic stops in Janesville, police say

Traffic stops Thursday and Sunday led to the arrests of two men for alleged gun and other offenses, Janesville police reported.

At about 8 p.m. on Thursday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Blackbridge Road in Janesville that was driven by Treshawn McDaniel, 35, of Evansville, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

A police dog sniffed the exterior of the vehicle, gave a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, and a search found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine under the driver’s seat and a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle, Severson said.

McDaniel was out on bond from Rock County cases involving armed robbery, domestic violence, and bail jumping, Severson said.

McDaniel was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of carry concealed weapon, six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping, felon in possession firearm, and possession of THC, Severson said.

At about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, an officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of West Centerway Street and Academy Street in Janesville that was driven by Orion D. Mitchell, 22, of Janesville, Severson said.

The officer noticed marijuana inside the vehicle and while searching the vehicle found an assault rifle with a drum magazine and a handgun with multiple magazines and ammunition, both of which were concealed, Severson said.

Mitchell previously was released from jail in Rock County for cases related to drug possession, operating firearm while intoxicated, felony bail jumping, and carrying a concealed weapon and his bond conditions prohibit him from possessing firearms, Severson said.

Mitchell was arrested and taken to the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping, four counts of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Severson said.

