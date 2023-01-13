 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 arrested in multi-agency stolen vehicle operation in Dane County, authorities say

Jamone T. Jones booking photo

Jamone T. Jones.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Two men were arrested in a multi-agency stolen vehicle operation in Dane County on Thursday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Dane County law enforcement agencies have been cooperating on stolen vehicle operations in recent years, and Thursday's effort included deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, officers from Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton, McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol, Lt. Heidi Gardner said in a statement.

Since the pandemic hit there’s been a rise in stolen cars, the National Insurance Crime Bureau reported it went up about 9%. That’s the largest theft year in a decade. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

During the 4-hour operation, the agencies were involved in several traffic stops, resulting in the arrest of two men, the recovery of one stolen vehicle and a gun, Gardner said.

Jamone T. Jones, 20, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and tentative charges of eluding and reckless driving, Gardner said.

Jeremy D. Johnson, 33, was arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC, Gardner said

A stolen vehicle was recovered, the juvenile driver was arrested after fleeing on foot, and a facsimile handgun was recovered in the stolen vehicle, Gardner said.

