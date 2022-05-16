2 arrested in Iowa County knife incident

Two men, one of whom is facing potential multiple charges, were arrested Sunday following a disturbance in Dodgeville.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its communications center had received a report shortly after 7 p.m. of a man holding someone at knife point at an address on Bennett Road on Dodgeville's east side. No injuries were reported but it drew officers from the Dodgeville Police Department and "multiple" deputies from the sheriff's office, according to a news release.

Hunter L. Butteris, 20, of Dodgeville, was arrested on tentative charges of criminal trespass to a dwelling, first degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, taking hostages resisting or obstructing an officer and a probation violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Butteris, according to online court records, has a lengthy criminal record and in 2019 pleaded guilty to a felony after stealing and then crashing an ATV in Darlington.

Butteris, who remained in the Iowa County Jail on Monday, was convicted in 2021 of felony possession of weapon and also has past convictions for battery, bail jumping, possessing an electric weapon such as a taser, theft, criminal trespass and driving or operating a motor vehicle without consent.

Duane L. Madge Jr., 30, of Platteville was arrested on multiple out of county warrants and transferred to the care of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.