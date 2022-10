2 arrested in Fitchburg gunshots that apparently led to rollover crash, police say

Two people have been arrested in a shots fired incident in Fitchburg Monday that apparently led to a rollover crash in Madison, police reported.

At about 6:40 a.m. Monday, Fitchburg officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 2900 block of Coho Street and obtained witness statements and physical evidence confirming the shots, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

The suspect from the shooting then fled in a vehicle and one block south hit a parked car and rolled over in a driveway on the 2000 block of Post Road in Madison. The suspect had ties to a nearby residence that was cleared with the assistance of Madison Police SWAT team, McCarthy said.

Danta D. Jones, 44, was jailed on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, and an unrelated warrant, while Michelle L. Koch, 41, was taken into custody on a parole violation, McCarthy said.

Investigators still are seeking to locate a car that was targeted in the shooting that was described as a white or silver sedan that likely will have damage consistent with being shot by a shotgun, McCarthy said.

No injuries have been reported.

Fitchburg police ask anyone with information to contact them 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.