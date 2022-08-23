2 arrested in Fitchburg after short chase in stolen vehicle, authorities say

Two people were arrested in Fitchburg on Thursday after a short chase in a stolen vehicle, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The arrests came from a join operation aimed at vehicle thefts and related crimes that also involved officers from the Fitchburg, Monona, McFarland, UW, Deforest, and Middleton police departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Lt. Heidi Gardner said in a statement.

The group was involved in several traffic stops, including one that resulted in the arrests and recovery of a stolen vehicle in Fitchburg after a short pursuit, Gardner said.

Donovan A. Moore, 21, was arrested on tentative charges related to the pursuit and traffic stop that included knowingly fleeing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, and drug-related charges, Gardner said.

Leander H. Jones, 21, was arrested on several outstanding warrants, Gardner said.

Stolen vehicles have been used during gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing, and gunshots incidents.