2 arrested in attack on man at East Side park, Madison police say

Two men were arrested in an attack on a man at an East Side park on Wednesday, Madison police reported.
Police responded to 200 North First St. on a report of a fight shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Arriving officers did not see a disturbance at that address, but when they checked nearby Burr Jones Park they saw two men, one armed with a belt, attacking another man who was on the ground, Kimberley said.
The two attackers, Aaron Mixon, 24, and Nathan Dougherty, 38, were arrested. Mixon was tentatively charged with battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, and a warrant out of Janesville for domestic battery, while Dougherty was taken into custody for a probation/parole violation, Kimberley said.
The man who was attacked was checked out by EMS and released at the scene, Kimberley said.