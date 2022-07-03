 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
alert top story

2 arrested in a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms, police say

Two suspects were arrested in a stolen vehicle with a stolen firearm, with multiple high capacity magazines, on the Near West Side, close to UW-Madison campus Saturday night. 

Virena Ousley, 31 of Madison, and Major Lee Ousley, 33 of Milwaukee, were arrested by UW police after they were stopped at the intersection of North Breese Terrace and University Avenue for driving with no headlights on at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, UW police officer Adam Boardman said in a statement. 

During the stop, the UW police officer determined the vehicle was stolen, and conducted a search which turned up a stolen firearm and multiple high capacity magazines in the back seat, Boardman said. 

Ousley, who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of oxycodone, obstructing, and a parole warrant. Lee Ousley was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm and multiple active warrants, Boardman said. 

People are also reading…

Two other occupants of the vehicle were released without incident, Boardman said. 

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics