2 arrested in a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms, police say

Two suspects were arrested in a stolen vehicle with a stolen firearm, with multiple high capacity magazines, on the Near West Side, close to UW-Madison campus Saturday night.

Virena Ousley, 31 of Madison, and Major Lee Ousley, 33 of Milwaukee, were arrested by UW police after they were stopped at the intersection of North Breese Terrace and University Avenue for driving with no headlights on at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, UW police officer Adam Boardman said in a statement.

During the stop, the UW police officer determined the vehicle was stolen, and conducted a search which turned up a stolen firearm and multiple high capacity magazines in the back seat, Boardman said.

Ousley, who was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of oxycodone, obstructing, and a parole warrant. Lee Ousley was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm and multiple active warrants, Boardman said.

Two other occupants of the vehicle were released without incident, Boardman said.

