2 arrested for death of 11-month-old who overdosed on fentanyl, Madison police say

Public Safety Building
RUTHIE HAUGE, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the death of their 11-month-old child, who overdosed on fentanyl and morphine last year, Madison police said.

Derrick T. Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey E. Kindschy, 32, both of Madison, face tentative charges of neglecting a child by exposure to drugs, said police spokesperson Officer Hunt Lisko.

The 11-month-old died at a local hospital on June 20, 2021, prompting an investigation by police. In collaboration with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the state Crime Laboratory, authorities determined the child had died from a drug overdose allegedly caused by neglect from the child’s parents.

Derrick Hawkins

Hawkins
Kelsey Kindschy

Kindschy

During the investigation, evidence was collected from the family’s home in the 3500 block of Home Avenue.

Hawkins and Kindschy were taken to the Dane County Jail, and charges against them are pending from the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

