2 arrested for attempted homicide in car-to-car shooting that injured 2 on East Side, Madison police say

Two people were arrested on attempted homicide charges Thursday afternoon for a car-to-car shooting last Friday on the East Side that injured two people, Madison police say.
Violent Crime Unit detectives were able to identify two suspects in the shooting and both were arrested without incident as they walked out of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Alfa M. Umar III, 22, of Madison, and Mariana I. Sanchez, 18, of Madison, both are tentatively charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Sanchez as a party to the crimes, DeSpain said.
Umar was armed with a loaded .45-caliber handgun at the time he was taken into custody, DeSpain said.
Detectives determined that the shooting was targeted, with more details to come in the criminal complaint, DeSpain said.
Police said last Friday that both victims were inside an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan on Commercial Avenue near Oak Street in the Eken Park neighborhood at about 1:20 p.m. At least one person from the sedan fired at the victims, and the SUV crashed into a home about a block east on Commercial, causing significant damage to the home.
Police said one of the victims appeared to have suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, and both victims were taken to a hospital.
Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes
Watch now: See video of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
Clashes, fires continue for second night in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake
Evansville woman charged with embezzlement of more than $311K from employer
WATCH NOW: Madison protesters light dumpster fires, smash windows on Capitol Square; police bring out tear gas
Far West Side man opens garage door to get newspaper, burglars move in, Madison police say
Watch now: Officer reportedly hit with brick during unrest in Wisconsin following shooting
Protesters against shooting in Kenosha march down State Street; businesses add more boards
17-year-old Illinois girl pinned under golf cart at Crystal Lake dies at hospital, authorities say
Full coverage: National Guard deployed to keep peace after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.