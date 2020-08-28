2 arrested for attempted homicide in car-to-car shooting that injured 2 on East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were arrested on attempted homicide charges Thursday afternoon for a car-to-car shooting last Friday on the East Side that injured two people, Madison police say.

Violent Crime Unit detectives were able to identify two suspects in the shooting and both were arrested without incident as they walked out of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Alfa M. Umar III, 22, of Madison, and Mariana I. Sanchez, 18, of Madison, both are tentatively charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Sanchez as a party to the crimes, DeSpain said.

Umar was armed with a loaded .45-caliber handgun at the time he was taken into custody, DeSpain said.

Detectives determined that the shooting was targeted, with more details to come in the criminal complaint, DeSpain said.