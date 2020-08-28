 Skip to main content
2 arrested for attempted homicide in car-to-car shooting that injured 2 on East Side, Madison police say
Two people were arrested on attempted homicide charges Thursday afternoon for a car-to-car shooting last Friday on the East Side that injured two people, Madison police say.

Violent Crime Unit detectives were able to identify two suspects in the shooting and both were arrested without incident as they walked out of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Alfa M. Umar III, 22, of Madison, and Mariana I. Sanchez, 18, of Madison, both are tentatively charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Sanchez as a party to the crimes, DeSpain said.

Umar was armed with a loaded .45-caliber handgun at the time he was taken into custody, DeSpain said.

Detectives determined that the shooting was targeted, with more details to come in the criminal complaint, DeSpain said.

Police said last Friday that both victims were inside an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan on Commercial Avenue near Oak Street in the Eken Park neighborhood at about 1:20 p.m. At least one person from the sedan fired at the victims, and the SUV crashed into a home about a block east on Commercial, causing significant damage to the home.

Police said one of the victims appeared to have suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, and both victims were taken to a hospital.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

