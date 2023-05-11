Two people were arrested for armed robbery after a vehicle nearly hit a squad car at a North Side shopping center on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were responding to an incident at the Northside Town Center, 1865 Northport Dr., when the vehicle nearly hit a squad car shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers recognized the vehicle as one used during a robbery earlier this year, and the man and woman inside also matched the description of the suspects in the incident, Fryer said.

The 29-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were interviewed, arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative armed robbery charges, Fryer said.