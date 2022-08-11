 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 arrested following weeks-long drug investigation at East Side business, Madison police say

Two people were arrested Tuesday morning when a search warrant was executed following weeks-long drug investigation at an East Side business, Madison police reported.

The search warrant was executed at New York Nail, 2709 E. Washington Ave., about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Thao Van Le, 50, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of manufacturing and delivering cocaine, and Binh Hoa Nguygen, 54, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of maintaining a drug dwelling, Fryer said.

No more information was released and police said the investigation is continuing.

