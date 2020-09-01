2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man and a woman are in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase Monday night in which they fired multiple shots at Dane County Sheriff's deputies, including laser-guided rounds.

Michael D. Parks, 38, of Madison, and Amber R. Virnig, 30, of Mauston, were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities used drones and police dogs to search an area off Progress Drive in Cottage Grove where the pair fled on foot after Cottage Grove police used road spikes to stop the 2004 Toyota Prius they were in.

Parks was booked into the county jail on a parole violation and Vernig on tentative charges of eluding and resisting arrest, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said, and more charges are pending. A handgun outfitted with laser-aiming technology and an Airsoft long gun made to look like a real gun were found in the Prius, Mahoney said.

"It's just one more incident that seems to be occurring every night in this county, primarily in the city of Madison, where shots are being fired into residences and people without regard to others in the vehicle and those who are on the street," Mahoney said. "The big difference here was that law enforcement was the direct target."

Deputies did not return fire in the incident, and no damage or injuries were reported.