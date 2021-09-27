2 arrested after pepper spray used to break up fight on State Street, Madison police say

Two men were arrested after officers used pepper spray to break up a fight on State Street early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, police were monitoring the 500 block of State Street when a fight broke out. Officers instructed those involved to break it up, and most did, but some didn’t and that prompted officers to use oleoresin capsicum spray, commonly known as pepper spray, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Police then arrested two men, one who actively resisted officers, Kimberley said.
Taylor Jansen, 21, was tentatively charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting, while Faustino Rivera, 23, was given a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct and released at the scene, Kimberley said.