Two people were arrested after an officer noticed drugs and a gun in a parked car Downtown early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The officer was on routine patrol about 1 a.m. Saturday when they noticed the drugs and a gun in plain view in a parked car the 200 block of Gilman Street. The driver, Darriell L. Banks, 32, returned to the area, but ran away when he noticed officers, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Banks was tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver THC, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Fryer said.
One officer was injured, but is expected to be OK, Fryer said.
While police were dealing with Banks, Isaiah R. Davis, 23, rushed up, was aggressive toward officers and refused orders to stay back, while a crowd gathered, Fryer said.
People are also reading…
Banks was arrested on tentative charges of obstructing and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.