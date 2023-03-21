Two people were arrested after an officer noticed drugs and a gun in a parked car Downtown early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

The officer was on routine patrol about 1 a.m. Saturday when they noticed the drugs and a gun in plain view in a parked car the 200 block of Gilman Street. The driver, Darriell L. Banks, 32, returned to the area, but ran away when he noticed officers, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Banks was tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver THC, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, Fryer said.

One officer was injured, but is expected to be OK, Fryer said.

While police were dealing with Banks, Isaiah R. Davis, 23, rushed up, was aggressive toward officers and refused orders to stay back, while a crowd gathered, Fryer said.

Banks was arrested on tentative charges of obstructing and felony bail jumping, Fryer said.