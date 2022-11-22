2 arrested after officer delivering Thanksgiving meal notices they got out of stolen car, Madison police say

Two men were arrested Monday after an officer delivering a Thanksgiving meal noticed they smelled of marijuana and had gotten of a stolen car, Madison police reported.

The officer was dropping off the Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue when he passed the men and noticed they smelled strongly of marijuana and had gotten out of a vehicle listed as stolen out of Nebraska, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Additional officers were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m. and apartment video indicated the men were likely on the sixth floor, Fryer said.

Tabais M. Wilson, 23, of Madison, was located in a hallway and taken into custody without incident and in possession of drugs, Fryer said.

Officers searched an apartment for the second man, noticed footprints on the balcony leading to the roof, tracked the footprints to a nearby apartment, and with the help of a police dog found Corey Gresham, 26, hiding in a closet, while a gun was found under a bed, Fryer said.

Wilson was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent (passenger), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver THC, Fryer said.

Gresham was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC, bail jumping and resisting arrest, Fryer said.