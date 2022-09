2 arrested after gunshots, chase, Sun Prairie police say

Two people were arrested after gunshots and a police pursuit on Wednesday night, Sun Prairie police reported.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street in Sun Prairie, Sgt. Nolan Pickar said in a statement.

Officers pursued a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene into the village of Windsor, where it drove into a corn field. Two suspects fled the vehicle on foot near Windsor Road and Portage Road and were taken into custody, Pickar said.

No more details, including the names of the two people who were arrested, were released.

Agencies that assisted Sun Prairie police included the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Sun Prairie Fire Department, and Madison, Monona, McFarland, Verona and Deforest police departments.