2 arrested after gunfire in Madison park that left several injured
Madison police crime scene tape (copy)
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at Garner Park on the West Side Tuesday night. 

A crowd of some 300 people was gathered at the park at 333 S. Rosa Road to celebrate the life of a recent homicide victim, 24-year-old Maurice R. Bowman Jr., when multiple reports of shots fired at the park came in at around 9:07 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Officers were also monitoring the crowd when gunfire was heard near the park's pavilion.

Officers found 63 spent shell casings in the area, which included 42 handgun casings of multiple calibers and 21 rifle casings. There were also two shell casings and several live rounds linked to two firearms that were recovered. 

The two people have been arrested on tentative charges including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, Hartman said, and one was also arrested for an outstanding warrant. 

A total of three people sought treatment for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, and two people received injuries that were not related to the gunshots, Hartman said. All of the injuries were considered not life-threatening. 

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3Tips.com.

