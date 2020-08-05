2 arrested after gunfire in Madison park that left several injured

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at Garner Park on the West Side Tuesday night.

A crowd of some 300 people was gathered at the park at 333 S. Rosa Road to celebrate the life of a recent homicide victim, 24-year-old Maurice R. Bowman Jr., when multiple reports of shots fired at the park came in at around 9:07 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Officers were also monitoring the crowd when gunfire was heard near the park's pavilion.

Officers found 63 spent shell casings in the area, which included 42 handgun casings of multiple calibers and 21 rifle casings. There were also two shell casings and several live rounds linked to two firearms that were recovered.

The two people have been arrested on tentative charges including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, Hartman said, and one was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.