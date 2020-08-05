2 arrested after gunfire in Madison park that left several injured

Madison police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting at Garner Park on the West Side Tuesday night.
A crowd of some 300 people was gathered at the park at 333 S. Rosa Road to celebrate the life of a recent homicide victim, 24-year-old Maurice R. Bowman Jr., when multiple reports of shots fired at the park came in at around 9:07 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. Officers were also monitoring the crowd when gunfire was heard near the park's pavilion.
Officers found 63 spent shell casings in the area, which included 42 handgun casings of multiple calibers and 21 rifle casings. There were also two shell casings and several live rounds linked to two firearms that were recovered.
The two people have been arrested on tentative charges including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, Hartman said, and one was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.
A total of three people sought treatment for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, and two people received injuries that were not related to the gunshots, Hartman said. All of the injuries were considered not life-threatening.
The Madison Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at P3Tips.com.
Suspected family killing, arrests in connection to recent unrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Suspect in Madison homicide identified as 13-year-old victim's father
Madison police arrest two women for attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter
3 charged this week with looting Downtown store during protests
UW-Madison fined $74,000 over care of research animals
Girl, 13, identified as victim in Madison stabbing homicide
9-year-old hit in one of 5 different shootings across Madison in 24 hours
2 charged with battery for attack during protest that injured state Sen. Tim Carpenter
Man in racially tinged Downtown Madison hit and run charged with felony
UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing victim to death in Southwest Side homicide
Charges filed against Sun Prairie woman in fatal hit-and-run
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.