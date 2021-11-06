2 arrested after fight, gunshots in Far East Side parking lot, Madison police say

Two people were arrested after a fight and gunshots in a Far East Side parking lot early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police were sent to the 2100 block of East Springs Drive on a report of a person firing a gun in a parking lot, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.
Arriving officers arrested two people who were not identified in relation to a fight and the gunshots, Keys said.
Several shell casings were recovered, but there were no reports of injuries or damage, Keys said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.