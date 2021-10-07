2 arrested after driver of stolen vehicle rams squad car, flees officers, Madison police say

Two people were arrested after the driver of a stolen vehicle rammed a squad car to flee officers on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday when officers who were in the 1100 block of Gammon Lane encountered a stolen SUV. They approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the occupants, but as they were talking to them, the driver rammed a Madison police squad car several times and nearly struck a sergeant before fleeing the area, officer Hunter Lisko said in a report.
Police pursued the SUV, but the driver was able to evade officers by driving at high speed and recklessly. Officers attempted to use tire deflation devices, but the driver evaded them by driving over curbs and sidewalks, Lisko said.
Eventually, police located the vehicle unoccupied on a dead-end street in Fitchburg, where further investigation suggested that the occupants of the SUV were in a home near where it was abandoned. And ultimately, two people who were in the home were arrested, one on charges from the incident, and another on outstanding charges from an unrelated incident, Lisko said.