2 arrested after abandoning stolen Jaguar that ran out of gas on North Side, Madison police say

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Middleton were arrested after abandoning a stolen Jaguar that ran out of gas on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Mavrik D. Culver, 18, has been tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, and Keenan T. Parker-Needham, 17, has been tentatively charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing and bail jumping, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

With help from witnesses, they were arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday after ditching the 2018 Jaguar worth about $65,000 in the 1200 block of Northport Drive, DeSpain said.

The Jaguar, which was stolen in Monona, was initially spotted by police Tuesday in an East Springs Drive parking lot before the driver sped away, DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported seeing the convertible going an estimated 100 mph, running red lights on Northport Drive, earning it attention from witnesses, with many assuming it was stolen, DeSpain said.

"There's no way the owners are driving like that," one witness told police, DeSpain said.