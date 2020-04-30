2 arrested, 4 referred for charges after 3 revived from heroin overdoses in Lafayette County, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people were arrested and four were referred for charges after three people were revived from overdoses in Lafayette County early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting three unresponsive adults at 305 W. Grove Street in South Wayne, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found three unresponsive adults inside the house trailer who were moved outside in case their condition was the result of an environmental condition within the residence. They then were administered Narcan on the belief they may have overdosed on an opiate, which revived them and they then were transported to Monroe Hospital, Gill said.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of the Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department, conducted an investigation and executed search warrants at 305 W. Grove Street and 501 S. Galena St. in South Wayne, Gill said.