2 arrested, 4 referred for charges after 3 revived from heroin overdoses in Lafayette County, authorities say

Two people were arrested and four were referred for charges after three people were revived from overdoses in Lafayette County early Wednesday morning, authorities reported.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting three unresponsive adults at 305 W. Grove Street in South Wayne, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.
Arriving deputies found three unresponsive adults inside the house trailer who were moved outside in case their condition was the result of an environmental condition within the residence. They then were administered Narcan on the belief they may have overdosed on an opiate, which revived them and they then were transported to Monroe Hospital, Gill said.
Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with the assistance of the Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department, conducted an investigation and executed search warrants at 305 W. Grove Street and 501 S. Galena St. in South Wayne, Gill said.
Samuel M. Krebs, 31, of South Wayne and formerly of Forest Junction, was arrested on tentative charges of delivery of heroin, reckless endangering safety and maintaining a drug dwelling, as well as multiple warrants, and William M. Osbough, 25, of South Wayne, was arrested on tentative charges of delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Gill said.
And Gill said charges against four others are being referred to the Lafayette County District Attorney’s Office: Shayna N. Krebs, 23, of South Wayne, for maintaining a drug dwelling. Corey Lee Seffrood, 39, of South Wayne, for delivery of cocaine and Donald E. Surrell, 57, and Betty R. Surrell, 53, both of South Wayne, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.