2 arrested, 2 guns seized after ‘large disturbance’ at Demetral Park, Madison police say

Two men were arrested and two guns were seized after a “large disturbance” Sunday night at Demetral Park, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the park at 601 N. Sixth St. about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for the fight during several family gatherings. Several people displayed guns, but no shooting victims were found at the scene or at Madison hospitals, Sgt. Javier Loredo said in a statement.

Police seized two firearms and arrested two men who were not identified in relation to weapons violations and the disturbance, Loredo said.

There is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood as a result of the disturbance, Loredo said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

