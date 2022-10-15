2 arrested, 1 more suspect identified in gunpoint robbery of delivery driver in Janesville, police say

Two have been arrested and a third suspect identified in the gunpoint robbery Thursday night of an Amazon delivery driver in Janesville, police reported.

While the initial report described the three suspects as males, the two arrested for armed robbery were a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both of Janesville, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

They are being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center, while arrangements have been made to take the third suspect into custody, Dammen said. No details were provided on the third suspect.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street, three people approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver, with one of the robbers displaying a black handgun, Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in the original statement in the case.

The driver did not have any money, so the robbers took an undisclosed number of packages from the van and fled in an unknown direction, Northrop said, adding that the driver was not injured.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.