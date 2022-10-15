2 arrested, 1 more suspect identified in gunpoint robbery of delivery driver in Janesville, police say

Two have been arrested and a third suspect identified in the gunpoint robbery Thursday night of an Amazon delivery driver in Janesville, police reported.
While the initial report described the three suspects as males, the two arrested for armed robbery were a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both of Janesville, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.
They are being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center, while arrangements have been made to take the third suspect into custody, Dammen said. No details were provided on the third suspect.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street, three people approached an Amazon package delivery van and demanded money from the driver, with one of the robbers displaying a black handgun, Sgt. Thomas Northrop said in the original statement in the case.
People are also reading…
The driver did not have any money, so the robbers took an undisclosed number of packages from the van and fled in an unknown direction, Northrop said, adding that the driver was not injured.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.