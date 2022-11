2 arrested, 1 injured after man with hammer intervenes in domestic dispute on East Side, Madison police say

Two men were arrested and one person was injured after one of the men wielded a hammer while intervening in a domestic dispute on the East Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, police were sent to a physical disturbance in the 2000 block of East Washington Avenue, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Officers learned that two residents of the upper level of the residential building share a domestic relationship and that one, Otis B. Adams, 56, of Madison, pushed the other around and into a wall, Lisko said.

Frederick S. Burton, 62, of Madison, then came upstairs into the residence and used a hammer to strike the victim multiple times, Lisko said.

Adams was arrested on tentative charges of domestic disorderly conduct, obstructing, and a parole violation, and Burton was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct while armed, Lisko said.

The person who was attacked was taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Lisko said.