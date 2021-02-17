 Skip to main content
2 armed men sought in attempted carjacking of woman’s vehicle on South Side, Madison police say
2 armed men sought in attempted carjacking of woman’s vehicle on South Side, Madison police say

Two armed men were sought in an attempted carjacking of a woman’s vehicle on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent about 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of South Park Street on a report of a weapon violation, Sgt. Nicholas Ellis said in a report.

A 19-year-old woman told police that two men she knew who were armed with handguns followed her in a vehicle through various parts of Madison, until at one point one of the suspects exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the woman and attempted to take her vehicle, Ellis said.

Both men fled after the woman told them that she had called police, Ellis said.

