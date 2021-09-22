 Skip to main content
2 Afghan men at Fort McCoy charged with assault, engaging in sex act with a child
alert top story

1000w_q75 (2).jpg

Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin is seen Aug. 18.  

 STAFF SGT. DALTON SMITH, U.S. ARMY

Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base, including assault and engaging in a sexual act with a child. 

Bahrullah Noori

Noori

They have been removed from the base and taken to the Dane County Jail, according to the state Department of Justice. 

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is facing three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, with one of those acts alleging that force was used. He also is charged with a fourth count of attempting to engage in such acts with a minor while using force. The victims were at least four years younger than Noori, and had not yet reached the age of 16. 

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, has been charged with assaulting his wife on Sept. 7. The indictment alleges that Imaad strangled and suffocated her. 

Mohammad Haroon Imaad

Imaad

The charges were filed in federal court. The men made their first appearance Sept. 16, and will appear in court again Thursday morning. 

If convicted, Noori could spend life in federal prison for the charges that allege force, and up to 15 years for the other two charges. Imaad faces up to 10 years in federal prison. 

Investigations from the FBI and the Fort McCoy Police Department led to the charges. 

